TTM Technologies, Inc. $TTMI Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI - Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 715,543 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,610 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.69% of TTM Technologies worth $69,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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TTM Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $144.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 78.22 and a beta of 2.10. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.20 and a 1 year high of $223.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $845.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.84 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 6.29%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. TTM Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.880 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on TTMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded TTM Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Zacks Research cut TTM Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. B. Riley Financial lifted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $182.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, TTM Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $212.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TTM Technologies

Insider Activity at TTM Technologies

In other TTM Technologies news, EVP Shawn A. Powers sold 9,856 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total value of $2,067,788.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 119,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,022,426.40. The trade was a 7.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 8,533 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total value of $1,790,223.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 86,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,061,262.40. This represents a 9.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 82,043 shares of company stock worth $17,191,859 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company's product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

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