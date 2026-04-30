TTM Technologies, Inc. $TTMI Shares Bought by Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda

Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI - Free Report) by 408.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,079 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 147,079 shares during the quarter. TTM Technologies accounts for approximately 2.4% of Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda owned approximately 0.18% of TTM Technologies worth $12,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in TTM Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $2,963,000. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 255.7% during the third quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 27,570 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 19,820 shares in the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in TTM Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $54,148,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in TTM Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $1,812,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in TTM Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $3,271,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTMI has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on TTM Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on TTM Technologies from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings raised TTM Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $113.00 price target on TTM Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $132.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TTMI

TTM Technologies Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $137.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.58 and a 1-year high of $149.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.36 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.89.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $845.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.84 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 6.11%.TTM Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. TTM Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.880 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $2,118,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 78,645 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,331,651.30. This represents a 20.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,126,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 94,621 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,883,019.48. This represents a 11.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,412,586. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company's product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

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