Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,080,051 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $132,673,000. TTM Technologies comprises 1.4% of Durable Capital Partners LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Durable Capital Partners LP owned approximately 1.03% of TTM Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $3,345,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in TTM Technologies in the third quarter valued at $482,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 49.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 37,994 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 12,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 19.3% during the third quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 110,539 shares of the technology company's stock worth $13,579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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TTM Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI opened at $62.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.67. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $52.66 and a one year high of $223.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 2.25. The company's fifty day moving average is $94.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.84.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.21. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Wajid Ali acquired 10,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.15 per share, with a total value of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 45,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,480.25. This trade represents a 27.91% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edwin Roks bought 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.07 per share, for a total transaction of $440,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 64,483 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,679,017.81. This represents a 8.41% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,575,950 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TTMI. Wall Street Zen lowered TTM Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Zacks Research cut TTM Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and set a $122.00 price target (down from $170.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TTM Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TTMI

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc. designs and manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) and radio-frequency (RF) components for electronic systems. Its products include advanced PCBs and RF assemblies and subsystems, supported by engineering and manufacturing services. The company serves customers in markets such as aerospace and defense, data center computing, networking and communications, automotive, medical, and industrial electronics. TTM operates a global manufacturing and customer-support network, serving customers across multiple regions.

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