TTM Technologies, Inc. $TTMI Shares Sold by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lowered its position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI - Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 470,005 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 77,358 shares during the quarter. TTM Technologies makes up about 2.2% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.45% of TTM Technologies worth $45,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 66.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,433 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 10,565 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,087 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in TTM Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,705,963 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $34,989,000 after purchasing an additional 115,766 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 190,563 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 13,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 1,150.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,889 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 128,700 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TTM Technologies

In other news, EVP Douglas L. Soder sold 2,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.94, for a total value of $600,493.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 210,634 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $44,009,867.96. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 2,915 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.94, for a total value of $609,060.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 88,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,438,955. This trade represents a 3.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,043 shares of company stock worth $17,191,859. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TTM Technologies Stock Down 6.9%

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI opened at $136.34 on Tuesday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.20 and a 1 year high of $223.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 73.70 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.08.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $845.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. TTM Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.880 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered TTM Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TTM Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $212.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company's product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

Further Reading

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