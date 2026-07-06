TTM Technologies, Inc. $TTMI Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI - Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,045 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 12,961 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of TTM Technologies worth $10,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on TTMI shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on TTM Technologies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on TTM Technologies from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley Financial lifted their price target on TTM Technologies from $182.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research cut TTM Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on TTM Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $212.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on TTMI

TTM Technologies Price Performance

TTMI stock opened at $155.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 84.31 and a beta of 2.10. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.20 and a 1 year high of $223.83.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $845.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.84 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 6.29%.The firm's revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. TTM Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.880 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TTM Technologies

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 8,533 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total transaction of $1,790,223.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 86,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,061,262.40. This trade represents a 9.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 6,754 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.79, for a total transaction of $1,416,921.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 68,350 shares in the company, valued at $14,339,146.50. This trade represents a 8.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,043 shares of company stock worth $17,191,859. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company's product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

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