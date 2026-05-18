Tucker Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Tucker Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 90.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 960 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,356 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC's holdings in RTX were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in RTX during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in RTX during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in RTX during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 57.3% during the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 12,713 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.83, for a total transaction of $2,578,577.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,199.67. This trade represents a 43.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 35,755 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total transaction of $7,349,797.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,556 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,242,331.36. The trade was a 37.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,592 shares of company stock worth $13,023,502. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, April 10th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of RTX from $209.00 to $199.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of RTX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $210.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

Key Headlines Impacting RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $171.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $130.90 and a 52 week high of $214.50.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.38 billion. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is an increase from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. RTX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.03%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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