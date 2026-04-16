Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Makes New $586,000 Investment in Encore Capital Group Inc $ECPG

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:ECPG - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,041 shares of the asset manager's stock, valued at approximately $586,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned about 0.06% of Encore Capital Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECPG. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,716 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the third quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

ECPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upped their price target on Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $75.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ECPG opened at $78.69 on Thursday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $66.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.06. Encore Capital Group Inc has a 52 week low of $28.93 and a 52 week high of $80.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.17. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $473.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($9.42) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Encore Capital Group Inc will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Encore Capital Group

In related news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 7,240 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $499,849.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 48,170 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,325,656.80. This trade represents a 13.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.54% of the company's stock.

Encore Capital Group Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc is a global specialty finance company that focuses on the purchase and management of nonperforming consumer receivables. Through its subsidiaries, the company acquires charged-off debt portfolios from credit card issuers, banks, and other financial institutions, and seeks to recover outstanding balances through a combination of customer outreach, payment arrangements, and, where appropriate, legal collection efforts. Encore's business model emphasizes compliance with regulatory and industry standards to ensure ethical and transparent debt-recovery practices.

Headquartered in San Diego, California, Encore operates across North America and Europe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:ECPG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Encore Capital Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Encore Capital Group wasn't on the list.

While Encore Capital Group currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here