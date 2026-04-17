Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Reduces Stock Holdings in Columbia Sportswear Company $COLM

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM - Free Report) by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,269 shares of the textile maker's stock after selling 29,819 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL's holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 215.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083,624 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $56,674,000 after purchasing an additional 739,584 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 970,675 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $50,242,000 after purchasing an additional 439,913 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 231.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 367,330 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $22,437,000 after purchasing an additional 256,578 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,238,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,825,233 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $95,457,000 after purchasing an additional 189,939 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on COLM. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "sell" rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $63.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $60.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on COLM

Columbia Sportswear Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $57.74 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear Company has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $71.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.50.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.22%.The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Columbia Sportswear has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.650 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.370 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear Company will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Columbia Sportswear's payout ratio is 37.04%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company develops, sources, markets and distributes a wide range of outdoor apparel, footwear and accessories designed for activities such as hiking, skiing, snowboarding and trail running. Its product portfolio includes weatherproof jackets and pants featuring proprietary technologies like Omni-Tech® waterproofing and Omni-Heat® thermal reflective lining, as well as activewear, footwear, hats, gloves and accessories under the Columbia® brand and complementary brands.

Founded in 1938 as the Columbia Hat Company in Portland, Oregon, the company initially focused on headwear before expanding into outerwear in the 1970s with the introduction of the Bugaboo® interchange jacket.

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