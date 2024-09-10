Free Trial
→ Expert Who Predicted Lehman Collapse Issues Major New Warning (From Stansberry Research) (Ad)

VF Corp's Comeback Story: Supreme Sale and Cost Cuts Boost Stock

Jea Yu
Written by Jea Yu | Reviewed by Jessica Mitacek
September 10, 2024
Photo of a North Face retail store. North Face is a popular brand under VF Corp.

Key Points

  • VF Corp is a global apparel maker operating 11 brands, including The North Face, Timberland, VANS, and Dickies.
  • The company's Reinvent Turnaround Strategy focuses on improving North American results, revitalizing the Vans brand, cutting costs by $300 million, and strengthening its balance sheet through asset sales like the divestiture of Supreme for $1.5 billion.
  • VF Corp reported a Q1 2025 loss but showed progress in inventory reduction, cost savings, and debt reduction while maintaining its full-year outlook.
  • 5 stocks we like better than V.F.

Global apparel and footwear company VF Corp. NYSE: VFC has been working on its turnaround spearheaded by its current CEO, Bracken Darrell, who was appointed in July 2023. Darrell was the former CEO of Logitech International S.A. NASDAQ: LOGI and was credited for executing the company's turnaround.

V.F. Today

V.F. Co. stock logo
VFCVFC 90-day performance
V.F.
$17.58
-0.10 (-0.57%)
(As of 09/9/2024 ET)
52-Week Range
$11.00
$20.69
Dividend Yield
2.05%
Price Target
$15.56
Add to Watchlist

VF Corp owns a portfolio of well-known brands, including The North Face, Vans, Timberland, and Dickies. The stock has performed relatively well, surging up to $19.00 from its $11.00 lows in May 2024. The company is still losing money, but signs of stabilization are showing up. VF Corp shrank its inventories by 24% in its fiscal first quarter of 2025 and is making progress on its Reinvent turnaround strategy.

VF Corp. is a consumer discretionary sector company competing with outdoor apparel and footwear companies like Columbia Sportswear Co. NASDAQ: COLM, Canadian Goose Holdings Inc. NYSE: GOOS, and Deckers Outdoor Co. NYSE: DECK.

Assembling the Turnaround Team

As part of its turnaround plan, VF Corp assembled a team of industry professionals, including:

  • Paul Vogel: Appointed as the new CFO; previously CFO at Spotify Technology S.A. NYSE: SPOT from January 2020 to March 2024
  • Nina Flood: Promoted to head of Timberland six months ago
  • Caroline Brown: Named president of The North Face two months ago; formerly Managing Director at Closed Loop Partners and CEO of Donna Karan International and DKNY
  • Chris Stutzman: Joined as Chief Design Officer (CDO); came from Logitech, where he held the same position
  • Abhishek Dalmia: Appointed as Chief Strategy & Transformation Officer; was a Managing Director at BCG and previously held executive roles at Lululemon Athletica Inc. NASDAQ: LULU and Dell Technologies Inc. NYSE: DELL
  • Sun Choe: Appointed as Global Brands President of Vans in June 2024; was the Chief Product Officer (CPO) at Lululemon from 2018 to 2024.

Operating a Portfolio of Iconic Brands

VF Corp operates 11 iconic lifestyle brands: The North Face, Vans, Timberland, Dickies, Supreme, Altra, Icebreaker, Smartwool, Napapijri, Eastpak, and JanSport. 


The company is in the process of divesting its 12th brand, Supreme, for $1.5 billion to EssilorLuxottica. The deal will be closed in Q4 2024. VF is currently undergoing a strategic review of all its brands and is considering divesting more of them.

The Reinvent Turnaround Strategy

The Reinvent strategy is comprised of four key priorities:

1. Improve North American Results

This entails reorganizing the operating model by establishing a global commercial structure that includes a new regional platform concentrated on the Americas. Investment will be focused on brand-building marketing activities to help drive consumer demand.

2. Accelerate VANS Turnaround

VF plans to revitalize the VANS brand and reignite consumer interest. VANS experienced strong growth during the pandemic, but pulling forward demand resulted in an inventory glut. To accomplish this, VF will focus on innovative products and marketing.

3. Reduce Costs

VF Corp wants to eliminate $300 million in fixed cost savings. This can be accomplished by reducing spending on non-strategic areas, right-sizing the organization, and streamlining operations.

4. Strengthen the Balance Sheet

Debt reduction is a priority for VF. The company is working on accomplishing this through various measures, including asset sales (such as selling the Supreme brand) and improving cash flow. VF must ensure adequate liquidity to support growth initiatives and has initiated a strategic review of all its brands.

Fiscal Q1 Report: VF Gaining Traction

V.F. Co. (VFC) Price Chart for Tuesday, September, 10, 2024

VF Corp reported a fiscal first-quarter 2025 EPS loss of 33 cents, beating consensus estimates by four cents. Revenues fell 8.9% YoY to $1.9 billion still beating consensus estimates for $1.85 billion. 

The North Face revenue fell 3% YoY, with global brand direct-to-consumer (DTC) up 6% inclusive of broad-based DTC growth in all regions, more than offset by U.S. wholesale. VANS revenue fell 21% YoY, which was still a modest sequential improvement from being down 27% in the previous quarter.

The company’s ending inventories dropped an impressive 24% YoY to $676 million. Net debt dropped by nearly $587 million relative to the prior year. VF Corp generated a further $50 million in cost savings in the quarter, part of its goal of $300 million. VF Corp is reinvesting that back into the company.

VF Reiterates Fiscal Full Year 2025 Outlook

VF reiterated fiscal full-year 2025 guidance and expects to raise another $600 million from selling non-core physical assets, excluding the impact of Supreme. Supreme will be reported as discontinued beginning in fiscal Q2 2025.

"As I complete my first year at VF, I feel more energized than ever. While the business is still down, the rate of decline moderated quarter-over-quarter versus Q4 and across almost all our brands. We advanced further on the Reinvent transformation plan," CEO Bracken Darrell said.

VFC Stock Forms an Ascending Triangle Pattern

An ascending triangle pattern comprises a flat-top horizontal upper trendline resistance converging at the apex point with an ascending lower trendline support.

Photo of stock chart illustrating VFC Stock Forming an Ascending Triangle Pattern

VFC commenced the ascending trendline at $14.70, representing higher lows. The daily anchored VWAP support sits at $16.69. A candle closed under the rising trendline, which could indicate a potential failure if it doesn't recover back up through the $18.22 level. The daily relative strength index (RSI) is falling to the 54-band. Fibonacci (Fib) pullback support levels are at $16.66, $15.56, $14.95, and $14.51.

V.F. Stock Forecast Today

12-Month Stock Price Forecast:
$15.56
-11.48% Downside
Hold
Based on 18 Analyst Ratings
High Forecast$20.00
Average Forecast$15.56
Low Forecast$11.00
V.F. Stock Forecast Details

VFC Corp’s average consensus price target is $15.56, and its highest analyst price target sits at $20.00.  

The market has been very bullish on VFC's turnaround, too bullish as it may have gotten ahead of itself since the average consensus price target sits lower at $15.56. Bullish investors should still wait patiently for pullbacks and can consider using cash-secured puts at the fib pullback support levels. A wheel strategy can be executed by writing covered calls after being assigned to generate income on top of the 1.91% annual dividend yield and provide a buffer against a deeper pullback. VFC stock has an 11.52% short interest.

Should you invest $1,000 in V.F. right now?

Before you consider V.F., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and V.F. wasn't on the list.

While V.F. currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

Get This Free Report
Jea Yu
About The Author

Jea Yu

Contributing Author

Trading Strategies

Learn More about Jea Yu
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
V.F. (VFC)
3.2076 of 5 stars
3.21 / 5 stars		$17.58-0.6%2.05%-7.03Hold$15.56
Logitech International (LOGI)
0.9457 of 5 stars
0.95 / 5 stars		$84.71-0.2%N/A21.89Hold$93.14
Columbia Sportswear (COLM)
2.7764 of 5 stars
2.78 / 5 stars		$82.04+0.6%1.46%20.01Hold$77.00
Canada Goose (GOOS)
2.6029 of 5 stars
2.60 / 5 stars		$10.39-1.2%N/A28.08Hold$14.07
Deckers Outdoor (DECK)
3.9724 of 5 stars
3.97 / 5 stars		$894.09+4.0%N/A30.53Moderate Buy$1,057.00
Lululemon Athletica (LULU)
4.6615 of 5 stars
4.66 / 5 stars		$248.59-2.1%N/A19.93Moderate Buy$354.94
Dell Technologies (DELL)
4.9974 of 5 stars
5.00 / 5 stars		$105.91+3.8%1.68%21.61Moderate Buy$136.80
Spotify Technology (SPOT)
4.4095 of 5 stars
4.41 / 5 stars		$323.83+0.3%N/A-483.32Moderate Buy$356.38
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

More From MarketBeat
The solution to fast food’s wage hike crisis
Shake Shack will be closing six California locations in response to the recent $20/hour minimum wage increase,...
Deal Maker | Sponsored
10 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy Today
The stock market has always been unpredictable, but unprecedented world events have made the market even more ...
MarketBeat
Warning For Nvidia Holders
How The Boeing Disasters Could Hit Nvidia Investors You may have heard about Boeing planes falling apart mi...
Stansberry Research | Sponsored
7 Best Stocks to Own Right Now
Today, we invite you to view our list of the seven best stocks to own for the next thirty days. Why is it w...
MarketBeat
Your Crypto Future is at Stake
What if I told you that bananas could make you a millionaire? No, this isn't a joke – I'm talking about the...
Crypto 101 Media | Sponsored
7 Housing Stocks to Buy as Mortgage Rates Dip
One reason for the recent stock market volatility came from a dip in the 30-year mortgage rate. On August 9, 2...
MarketBeat

Featured Articles and Offers

Recent Videos

Netflix’s Bold Moves: 4 Strategies for Explosive Growth
Cintas Stock: The Buy-and-Hold Play for Steady Returns
3 No-Brainer Stock Picks For The Long-Haul

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines