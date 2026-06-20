Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC Makes New $4.66 Million Investment in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,862 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $4,659,000. Air Products and Chemicals makes up approximately 1.5% of Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3,233.3% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 2,714 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.76, for a total transaction of $824,404.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,037.12. The trade was a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho set a $345.00 price target on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $323.12.

View Our Latest Analysis on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

NYSE:APD opened at $280.05 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.11 and a 52-week high of $307.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $291.38 and a 200 day moving average of $277.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 16.91%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.250-3.350 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $1.81 dividend. This represents a $7.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.19%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company's product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

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