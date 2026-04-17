Turner Capital Investments LLC Buys Shares of 11,194 Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Turner Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,194 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock, valued at approximately $7,633,000. Invesco QQQ makes up about 0.4% of Turner Capital Investments LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $19,605,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 283.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 24,629 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $13,587,000 after buying an additional 18,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1,057.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,063 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $18,239,000 after buying an additional 30,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Invesco QQQ

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Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $640.47 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $600.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $610.32. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $427.93 and a 52 week high of $642.18.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.7328 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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