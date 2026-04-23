Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in BlackRock $BLK

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,502 shares of the asset manager's stock after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises about 1.3% of Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in BlackRock were worth $16,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.6% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,841,088 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $2,146,663,000 after buying an additional 10,591 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 12,176.1% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 1,595,153 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $1,707,356,000 after buying an additional 1,582,159 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 13.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,213,561 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $1,414,854,000 after buying an additional 143,126 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 913,121 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $1,064,580,000 after buying an additional 39,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 217.5% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,492 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $722,247,000 after buying an additional 424,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company's stock.

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BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,063.43. 55,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,378. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $892.91 and a 52-week high of $1,219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,010.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1,064.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $12.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $12.40 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 24.40%.The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.64 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 52.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 2,179 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,073.87, for a total transaction of $2,339,962.73. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,331.41. The trade was a 24.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 54,190 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,087.29, for a total value of $58,920,245.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 51,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,971,514.62. The trade was a 51.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 64,272 shares of company stock valued at $69,823,426 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.92% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BLK. Wall Street Zen raised BlackRock from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,351.00 to $1,199.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,235.00 to $1,270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised BlackRock from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,269.06.

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BlackRock News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackRock this week:

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

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