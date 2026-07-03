Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,677 Shares of McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,684 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the period. McDonald's makes up approximately 1.3% of Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in McDonald's were worth $16,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of McDonald's in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of McDonald's by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 92 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald's in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald's in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Purpose Unlimited Inc. bought a new position in McDonald's in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about McDonald's

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Positive Sentiment: McDonald’s is generating fresh consumer buzz with promotions and menu activity, including free fries for National Fry Day, a rumored new drink lineup, a July 14 BT21 Happy Meal tie-in, and the rollout of 10 new chicken menu items, which could support traffic and near-term sales. Article Title

McDonald’s is generating fresh consumer buzz with promotions and menu activity, including free fries for National Fry Day, a rumored new drink lineup, a July 14 BT21 Happy Meal tie-in, and the rollout of 10 new chicken menu items, which could support traffic and near-term sales. Positive Sentiment: McDonald’s also announced Bryan Brown, a former Raising Cane’s executive, as U.S. chief development officer, a move tied to the company’s NEXT strategy and restaurant redesign efforts that could support long-term unit growth and operational improvements. Article Title

McDonald’s also announced Bryan Brown, a former Raising Cane’s executive, as U.S. chief development officer, a move tied to the company’s NEXT strategy and restaurant redesign efforts that could support long-term unit growth and operational improvements. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and dividend-focused coverage remains supportive, with brokers still leaning “Buy” and commentary highlighting McDonald’s rising dividend as a signal of financial resilience for income investors. Article Title

Analyst and dividend-focused coverage remains supportive, with brokers still leaning “Buy” and commentary highlighting McDonald’s rising dividend as a signal of financial resilience for income investors. Neutral Sentiment: McDonald’s continued to attract attention as a defensive name in a strong but mixed market session, helping keep the stock in focus alongside broader Dow strength. Article Title

McDonald’s continued to attract attention as a defensive name in a strong but mixed market session, helping keep the stock in focus alongside broader Dow strength. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage continues to emphasize pressure on franchisees, weaker consumer foot traffic, and margin strain, suggesting investors are still weighing whether the turnaround strategy can offset operating headwinds. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald's news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $769,108.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,760.48. This trade represents a 30.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total transaction of $1,493,248.64. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,198,930.88. This trade represents a 40.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 11,307 shares of company stock valued at $3,262,622 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of McDonald's from $325.00 to $305.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of McDonald's from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating on shares of McDonald's in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings lowered McDonald's from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $305.00 target price on McDonald's in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $335.70.

Read Our Latest Report on McDonald's

McDonald's Stock Up 4.1%

NYSE MCD opened at $280.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.41. McDonald's Corporation has a twelve month low of $264.53 and a twelve month high of $341.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.38.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 442.10% and a net margin of 31.62%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

Further Reading

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