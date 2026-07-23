Tutor Perini Corporation $TPC Shares Sold by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P lessened its stake in shares of Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC - Free Report) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,959 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 35,851 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.13% of Tutor Perini worth $5,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TPC. State of Wyoming increased its position in Tutor Perini by 3.7% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,848 shares of the construction company's stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,427 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,358,899 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $104,893,000 after purchasing an additional 334,632 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,066 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 8,236 shares during the period. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,397 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on TPC shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research raised shares of Tutor Perini from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Tutor Perini from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $86.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Price Performance

TPC stock opened at $87.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.51 and a beta of 2.05. Tutor Perini Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $43.52 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Tutor Perini has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.300 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Corporation will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tutor Perini Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Tutor Perini's dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert C. Lieber sold 17,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total transaction of $1,318,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 149,410 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,537.60. This trade represents a 10.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tutor Perini Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading U.S. construction company that provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies. The company operates through three principal market segments—Civil, Building and Specialty Contractors—serving a broad range of infrastructure and vertical construction needs.

In its Civil segment, Tutor Perini delivers heavy civil infrastructure projects including highways and bridges, water management, dams, tunnels and rail systems.

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