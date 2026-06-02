Twilio Inc. $TWLO Holdings Lifted by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Free Report) by 184.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,545 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 12,025 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service's holdings in Twilio were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2,488.9% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Twilio by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 303 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 32,158 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total value of $5,971,740.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 235,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,740,149.40. This represents a 12.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 9,389 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.51, for a total value of $1,197,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 130,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,619,780.91. This represents a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,759,621 shares of company stock worth $327,789,187. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TWLO. Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on Twilio from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Twilio from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Twilio from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $195.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TWLO

Twilio Price Performance

NYSE TWLO opened at $227.91 on Tuesday. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.84 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 356.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.19.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.34 billion. Twilio had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 1.96%.The firm's revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

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