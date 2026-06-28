Twilio Inc. $TWLO Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,331,471 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 349,131 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 1.54% of Twilio worth $293,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,449,586 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,197,549,000 after purchasing an additional 143,597 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Twilio by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,879,395 shares of the technology company's stock worth $588,469,000 after buying an additional 1,900,551 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Twilio by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,151,546 shares of the technology company's stock worth $448,276,000 after buying an additional 1,142,309 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Twilio by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,944,377 shares of the technology company's stock worth $418,808,000 after buying an additional 110,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Twilio by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,643,859 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $264,624,000 after acquiring an additional 750,951 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Twilio news, Director Andrew Stafman sold 1,000,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $184,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 620,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,166,800. This represents a 61.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 44,158 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.88, for a total transaction of $10,415,989.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 235,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,559,646.96. This trade represents a 15.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,805,779 shares of company stock worth $338,603,196. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $191.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.84 and a twelve month high of $238.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.41. The firm has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 298.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.39.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. Twilio had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 1.96%.The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Twilio's revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TWLO. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Twilio in a research note on Wednesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Twilio from $156.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised their target price on Twilio from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $205.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TWLO

About Twilio

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

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