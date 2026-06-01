Twilio Inc. $TWLO Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Free Report) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,400 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 23,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden owned approximately 0.05% of Twilio worth $11,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Twilio by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 303 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,587 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ increased its stake in Twilio by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 42,224 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,226,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other news, Director Andrew Stafman sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $184,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 620,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,166,800. This trade represents a 61.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 1,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total transaction of $268,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 34,495 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,140,444.90. The trade was a 4.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,759,621 shares of company stock worth $327,789,187. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TWLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $147.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Argus raised shares of Twilio to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Twilio from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $156.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $195.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TWLO

Twilio Stock Performance

NYSE:TWLO opened at $190.48 on Monday. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.84 and a twelve month high of $203.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.20 and a 200-day moving average of $136.51. The firm has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.39.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Twilio had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

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