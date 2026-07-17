Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 47.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,825 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 2,506 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $942,542,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11,507.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,192,196 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $456,993,000 after buying an additional 1,181,925 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,283,065 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $491,824,000 after buying an additional 627,066 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 576.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 708,083 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $271,429,000 after buying an additional 603,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,338,589 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $513,108,000 after acquiring an additional 570,712 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $540.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $530.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $504.67.

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Motorola Solutions Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $413.40 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $359.36 and a 52-week high of $492.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $407.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $423.59. The stock has a market cap of $68.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 100.13%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Motorola Solutions's payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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