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Twin Capital Management Inc. Invests $901,000 in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026
Sandisk logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Twin Capital Management opened a new position in Sandisk, buying 1,418 shares valued at about $901,000 in the first quarter.
  • Sandisk’s recent fundamentals have been strong, with its latest quarterly earnings topping expectations and revenue rising 251% year over year; the company also raised Q4 2026 guidance to 30-33 EPS.
  • Wall Street remains largely positive on the stock, with multiple firms lifting price targets and the consensus rating sitting at Moderate Buy, even as some reports note a sharp sector pullback and heightened competition concerns.
  • Five stocks we like better than Sandisk.

Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,418 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNDK. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Sandisk during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandisk in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandisk in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandisk by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Key Stories Impacting Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Sandisk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDK opened at $1,411.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,750.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,040.34. The company has a market capitalization of $208.97 billion, a PE ratio of 49.05 and a beta of 4.74. Sandisk Corporation has a 52 week low of $40.10 and a 52 week high of $2,354.39.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNDK shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sandisk from $1,825.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Sandisk from $2,100.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,470.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Sandisk from $1,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Sandisk from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,200.00 to $2,300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,803.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sandisk

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sandisk news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total value of $870,300.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,359,019. The trade was a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,088.00, for a total value of $1,252,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 31,515 shares of the company's stock, valued at $65,803,320. This trade represents a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,225 shares of company stock worth $10,166,297. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sandisk Profile

(Free Report)

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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