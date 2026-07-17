Twin Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 23,669 YETI Holdings, Inc. $YETI

Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,669 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in YETI by 9.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,466 shares of the company's stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of YETI by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 287,837 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,527,000 after buying an additional 14,920 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of YETI by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,648 shares of the company's stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,404 shares of the company's stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,069 shares of the company's stock worth $4,541,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter.

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YETI Stock Up 5.7%

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $51.08 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.51 and a 1 year high of $51.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $47.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.28.

YETI (NYSE:YETI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. YETI had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.36%.The firm had revenue of $380.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. YETI's revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. YETI has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.890 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YETI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on YETI from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded YETI from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 target price on shares of YETI in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $51.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on YETI

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc is an American outdoor and lifestyle products company known for its premium, performance-driven coolers, drinkware and accessories. The company's portfolio includes hard coolers under its flagship Tundra series, soft coolers in the Hopper line, and vacuum-insulated drinkware sold under the Rambler brand. YETI's products are engineered for durability, temperature retention and rugged outdoor use, targeting consumers ranging from avid anglers and hunters to outdoor enthusiasts and everyday users seeking high-quality insulated containers.

Founded in 2006 by brothers Roy and Ryan Seiders in Austin, Texas, YETI began with a focus on building a better cooler that could withstand extreme conditions and maintain ice retention longer than traditional alternatives.

See Also

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