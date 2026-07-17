Twin Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 53.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,306 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 3,795 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Cambient Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 54,635 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $12,665,000 after purchasing an additional 14,399 shares during the period. North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,746,000. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,449,000. Finally, Sage Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $997,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $299.11 on Friday. Union Pacific Corporation has a twelve month low of $210.84 and a twelve month high of $300.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $177.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. The stock's 50 day moving average is $271.19 and its 200 day moving average is $255.68.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNP. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $289.00 price objective (up from $273.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $274.00 target price (up from $253.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $299.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNP

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total value of $789,504.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,012 shares in the company, valued at $11,353,447.52. The trade was a 6.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total transaction of $549,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 114,642 shares in the company, valued at $31,492,157.40. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 32,378 shares of company stock valued at $8,781,595 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Union Pacific News

Here are the key news stories impacting Union Pacific this week:

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

Further Reading

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