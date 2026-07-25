Twin Disc, Incorporated $TWIN Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN - Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,653,136 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 84,163 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 11.46% of Twin Disc worth $24,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Twin Disc by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,712 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 6,774 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Twin Disc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Twin Disc in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $566,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 4.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,168 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Twin Disc in the second quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TWIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Twin Disc from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Twin Disc in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Twin Disc from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twin Disc presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.00.

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Twin Disc Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ TWIN opened at $23.22 on Friday. Twin Disc, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.64.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $96.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.70 million. Twin Disc had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 2.77%.

Twin Disc Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Twin Disc's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.70%.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Inc NASDAQ: TWIN is a global designer and manufacturer of power transmission equipment for marine and industrial applications. Headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin, the company develops a range of mechanical and digital solutions that control power delivery in demanding environments. Its portfolio includes marine gears, power take-offs, clutches, brakes, transmissions and controllable pitch propeller systems engineered to withstand heavy loads and corrosive conditions.

In addition to original equipment manufacturing, Twin Disc offers aftermarket parts and services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul support through a network of service centers worldwide.

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