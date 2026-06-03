Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $283,000 Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 990 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,433,456,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 411.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $606,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,535 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $30,427,016,000 after buying an additional 1,954,644 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,023,799 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $505,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,773 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1,064.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,304,471 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $218,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. This trade represents a 24.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,488,907.17. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Key Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $1,064.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.24 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $569.31 and a 200 day moving average of $418.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.96 and a 12 month high of $1,076.56.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.19 by $3.01. The business had revenue of $23.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 41.49%.The company's revenue was up 196 compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 58.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a positive change from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 2.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $425.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $621.97.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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