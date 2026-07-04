Twist Bioscience Corporation $TWST Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST - Free Report) by 67.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,070 shares of the company's stock after selling 51,414 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TWST. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Advocates LLC increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 562.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TWST has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Leerink Partners set a $80.00 target price on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Twist Bioscience from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $79.30.

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Insider Transactions at Twist Bioscience

In other Twist Bioscience news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 118,694 shares in the company, valued at $7,121,640. This trade represents a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jan Johannessen sold 12,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $673,440.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,754 shares of the company's stock, valued at $996,354.48. This trade represents a 40.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 67,580 shares of company stock valued at $5,169,482 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company's stock.

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

NASDAQ TWST opened at $99.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $105.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -74.62 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.83.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.22). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $110.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $107.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Corporation will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation is a synthetic biology company specializing in the development and commercialization of DNA-based products and solutions. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company has pioneered a proprietary silicon-based DNA synthesis platform designed for high-throughput production of synthetic genes and oligonucleotides. Twist leverages semiconductor manufacturing techniques to enable precise, scalable synthesis of DNA at speeds and volumes unattainable with traditional methods.

At the core of Twist's offering is its proprietary platform that automates the synthesis of custom DNA fragments, gene libraries, and long oligonucleotides.

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