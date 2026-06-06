Two Seas Capital LP Buys 79,707 Shares of Vistra Corp. $VST

Two Seas Capital LP lifted its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,707 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 79,707 shares during the quarter. Vistra comprises 0.8% of Two Seas Capital LP's portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Two Seas Capital LP owned 0.07% of Vistra worth $40,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 105,123 shares of the company's stock worth $16,959,000 after buying an additional 26,123 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Pinebridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,497,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Vistra by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 56,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the company's stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 5,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total value of $824,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,825.60. The trade was a 25.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 10,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total value of $1,603,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 114,409 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,340,906.79. This trade represents a 8.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,900. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company's stock.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $148.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.22. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $132.66 and a one year high of $219.82.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.55. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.22 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 105.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. Equities analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.229 dividend. This is a positive change from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Vistra's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on VST shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Vistra from $236.00 to $234.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $241.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Vistra from $253.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings raised Vistra from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vistra from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $233.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VST

Vistra Profile

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

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