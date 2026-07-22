Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL - Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,405 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,637 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.17% of Tyler Technologies worth $24,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,454,061 shares of the technology company's stock worth $660,089,000 after acquiring an additional 43,421 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 111,702 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $50,707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $921,035,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,571 shares of the technology company's stock worth $13,424,000 after purchasing an additional 11,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 224,644 shares of the technology company's stock worth $101,977,000 after purchasing an additional 12,673 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 5.7%

TYL opened at $299.88 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $270.71 and a 52-week high of $621.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $304.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.36. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $613.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.66 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-12.750 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TYL. Robert W. Baird set a $455.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Tyler Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $472.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tyler Technologies

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler's product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tyler Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tyler Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Tyler Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here