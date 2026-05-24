Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL Shares Bought by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL - Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 495,297 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 36,183 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.15% of Tyler Technologies worth $224,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the technology company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TYL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $543.00 price objective (down from $671.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $450.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $468.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TYL

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TYL stock opened at $313.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $283.71 and a 1-year high of $621.34. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $332.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $388.81.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $613.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.66 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company's revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-12.750 EPS. Analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total transaction of $177,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,871 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,020,353.40. The trade was a 14.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,624 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.14, for a total transaction of $567,003.36. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,743.72. This trade represents a 23.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,298 shares of company stock valued at $2,658,721. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler's product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

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