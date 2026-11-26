Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL - Free Report) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,073 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 128,129 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.56% of Tyler Technologies worth $70,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Raiffeisen Bank International AG boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 259.3% during the second quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 97 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TYL. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price target (up from $440.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $445.88.

View Our Latest Report on TYL

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $420.45 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $372.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $270.71 and a 12-month high of $473.30. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.95, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.74.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.04. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $647.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $651.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other news, COO Jeffrey Puckett sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.69, for a total value of $4,196,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 7,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,273,582. This represents a 56.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.56, for a total value of $277,140.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,181.08. This trade represents a 20.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 79,930 shares of company stock valued at $32,946,548 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies provides software and technology services primarily to public-sector organizations. Its customers include state and local governments, courts, public safety agencies, schools, and other public entities. The company's offerings include software for financial management, tax and property appraisal, courts and justice, public safety, education, utility billing, and permitting. Tyler also provides digital services such as online payments and tools for public access to government information.

See Also

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