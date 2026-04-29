Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL - Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,787,516 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 17,520 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 13.45% of Tyler Technologies worth $2,627,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 850,103 shares of the technology company's stock worth $444,740,000 after purchasing an additional 301,885 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 600,776 shares of the technology company's stock worth $314,302,000 after purchasing an additional 252,488 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,740,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 189.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 290,511 shares of the technology company's stock worth $151,984,000 after purchasing an additional 190,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 3,448.6% during the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 165,543 shares of the technology company's stock worth $86,605,000 after purchasing an additional 160,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $543.00 price target (down from $671.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $440.00 price target on Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 13th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $450.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $466.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE TYL opened at $340.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 47.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $283.71 and a fifty-two week high of $621.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $341.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $408.62.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $575.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $591.09 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider Abigail Marshall Diaz-Pedrosa bought 610 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $325.08 per share, for a total transaction of $198,298.80. Following the purchase, the insider owned 1,123 shares in the company, valued at $365,064.84. This represents a 118.91% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total value of $177,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,871 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,020,353.40. This trade represents a 14.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,298 shares of company stock worth $2,658,721. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler's product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

See Also

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