Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN Shares Sold by Sovereign s Capital Management LLC

Sovereign s Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN - Free Report) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,002 shares of the company's stock after selling 21,723 shares during the quarter. Sovereign s Capital Management LLC's holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,679 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,527 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,942 shares of the company's stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company's stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 818 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company's stock.

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Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.1%

TSN opened at $57.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.86. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.56 and a 12 month high of $69.48.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.63 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 0.81%.The firm's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Tyson Foods's payout ratio is 160.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tyson Foods from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $68.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tyson Foods

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc NYSE: TSN is a multinational food company primarily engaged in the production, processing and marketing of protein-based and prepared food products. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company is one of the world's largest processors of chicken, beef and pork. Its operations span live animal procurement and farming relationships through slaughter, further processing and distribution, supplying raw protein and value-added prepared foods to retail, foodservice and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio covers fresh and frozen meats, branded and private-label prepared foods, and a range of value-added items such as ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meals, snack and sandwich meats.

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