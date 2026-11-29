Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN - Free Report) by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,515,447 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 921,189 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned 0.43% of Tyson Foods worth $76,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 4.4% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,768,718 shares of the company's stock valued at $897,853,000 after buying an additional 752,067 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,610,663 shares of the company's stock worth $103,195,000 after buying an additional 243,060 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,225,806 shares of the company's stock worth $78,537,000 after buying an additional 294,328 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,149,177 shares of the company's stock worth $58,068,000 after buying an additional 326,224 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 621,639 shares of the company's stock worth $35,589,000 after acquiring an additional 59,451 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Tyson Foods from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $69.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.5%

Tyson Foods stock opened at $63.20 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.96 and a 12 month high of $69.48. The company has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.38. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $56.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company's revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Tyson Foods's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.63%.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In other news, insider Adam Deckinger sold 20,357 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $1,322,594.29. Following the transaction, the insider owned 41,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,176.58. This represents a 33.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company's stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc. is a food company based in Springdale, Arkansas, with roots dating to 1935, when John W. Tyson began hauling chickens for sale. The company produces and markets chicken, beef, pork and prepared foods. Its products include fresh and frozen meat, value-added protein products and prepared meals. They are sold under brands such as Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Ball Park and Wright, as well as through private-label offerings. Tyson serves retail, foodservice and industrial customers in the United States and international markets.

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