Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Bought by Triglav Investments D.O.O.

Triglav Investments D.O.O. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,092 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after acquiring an additional 61,742 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises 1.1% of Triglav Investments D.O.O.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Triglav Investments D.O.O.'s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $17,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,499,602 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $15,729,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,761 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,936,203 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $3,906,083,000 after buying an additional 1,602,596 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,509,042 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $1,911,301,000 after buying an additional 297,132 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,016,467 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $1,667,121,000 after buying an additional 182,976 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,550,299 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $1,107,195,000 after buying an additional 163,986 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,303,284.20. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Weiss Ratings raised Uber Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $115.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.68.

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More Uber Technologies News

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Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $70.30 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.46 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The company has a market capitalization of $143.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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