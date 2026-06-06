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Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Written by MarketBeat
June 6, 2026
Uber Technologies logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Institutional investors are reducing exposure: Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its Uber stake by 83.2% in the fourth quarter, selling 64,800 shares and leaving it with 13,066 shares worth about $1.07 million.
  • Insider selling also continued: Uber SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares at an average price of $74.45, trimming her position by 6.11% and adding to recent insider sale activity.
  • Uber remains in focus for growth and efficiency moves: The company is slowing hiring after reporting productivity gains from AI and is capping AI spending, while also expanding its autonomous-vehicle strategy through a major investment in Nuro tied to robotaxi plans.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 83.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,066 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 64,800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UBER. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $70.84 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.46 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The stock has a market cap of $144.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.53 and a 200 day moving average of $77.80.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies's revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Uber Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Uber Technologies to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.68.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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