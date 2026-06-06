Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 83.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,066 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 64,800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UBER. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $70.84 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.46 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The stock has a market cap of $144.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.53 and a 200 day moving average of $77.80.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies's revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Uber Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Uber Technologies to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.68.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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