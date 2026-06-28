Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Sold by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,890 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 34,414 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $76.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.40 and a 200 day moving average of $76.11. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.19 and a 12 month high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on UBER. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Uber Technologies to an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.97.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Uber Technologies

Trending Headlines about Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Uber Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Uber Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Uber Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here