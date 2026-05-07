Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB decreased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 725,879 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 32,597 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $59,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $842,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company's stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $79.24 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.46 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business's fifty day moving average price is $74.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.91.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 19.33%.The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Uber Technologies news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,303,284.20. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy acquired 22,453 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,776.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,047,867.50. This trade represents a 357.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Roth Mkm set a $105.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Uber Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $105.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Uber Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Uber Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Uber Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here