Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Sold by Thames Capital Management LLC

Thames Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,224 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 52,746 shares during the period. Thames Capital Management LLC's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $8,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,399.6% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 598,582 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $48,910,000 after purchasing an additional 558,666 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $615,000. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 254,751 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $20,816,000 after purchasing an additional 166,371 shares in the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,105 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Uber Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Uber Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.9%

UBER stock opened at $70.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $68.46 and a one year high of $101.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.53.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. Uber Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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