Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI - Free Report) by 2,777.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,840 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 56,795 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC owned 0.10% of Ubiquiti worth $33,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 2nd quarter worth $163,010,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Ubiquiti during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,086,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Ubiquiti during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,413,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Ubiquiti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,140,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Ubiquiti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,647,000. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Ubiquiti Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE UI opened at $638.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $609.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $663.63. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52 week low of $500.23 and a 52 week high of $1,099.99.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $1.07. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 80.29%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.45 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ubiquiti Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Ubiquiti's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UI. Zacks Research cut shares of Ubiquiti from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Ubiquiti from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Ubiquiti from $489.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BWS Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $980.00 price target on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Ubiquiti from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $758.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UI

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc. develops and sells networking technology for businesses, service providers and consumers. Its products include wireless access points, routers, switches and broadband wireless equipment, along with network management software and security devices such as cameras and access control systems. The company markets products under brands including UniFi, airMAX, EdgeMAX and AmpliFi. Its UniFi platform brings together networking, video surveillance and access control products with centralized management tools.

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