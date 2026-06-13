UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,778,491 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.92% of S&P Global worth $1,452,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 42,292 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $22,101,000 after purchasing an additional 18,379 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 219,342 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $114,626,000 after acquiring an additional 24,428 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 49,739 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $25,993,000 after acquiring an additional 14,671 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 30,949 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $16,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $585.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $551.00 to $554.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $565.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $546.39.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI stock opened at $419.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $381.61 and a one year high of $579.05. The stock has a market cap of $124.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $424.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $458.93.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. S&P Global's payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Martina Cheung purchased 2,322 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $429.93 per share, with a total value of $998,297.46. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,830,813.74. This represents a 9.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Catherine R. Clay acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,475. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased a total of 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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