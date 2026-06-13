UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Grows Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,103,299 shares of the network technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 182,863 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.88% of Palo Alto Networks worth $1,124,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,929,063 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $12,512,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,736,916 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $6,055,031,000 after acquiring an additional 505,924 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,989,257 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $2,934,935,000 after acquiring an additional 540,756 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,415,364,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,528,248 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $1,532,902,000 after acquiring an additional 36,511 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total transaction of $802,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 150,250 shares in the company, valued at $24,103,105. The trade was a 3.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 62,904 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.65, for a total transaction of $16,270,119.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 235,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at $61,037,002.95. This trade represents a 21.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 81,044 shares of company stock worth $20,424,722 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.0%

NASDAQ PANW opened at $279.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.57 and a 52 week high of $302.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.89 billion, a PE ratio of 229.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.22.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PANW. Robert W. Baird set a $320.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $325.00 price target (up from $285.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $306.59.

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Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report).

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