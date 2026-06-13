UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Grows Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,604,019 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 54,721 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.86% of Amgen worth $1,506,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Amgen by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 26,701 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $8,740,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,783,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Amgen by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,259 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,757 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE grew its holdings in Amgen by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz SE now owns 42,605 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $13,945,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total transaction of $400,454.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,269,023.57. This trade represents a 15.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $355.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.42. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.83 and a 1 year high of $391.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 137.41% and a net margin of 20.96%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.90 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 22.38 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Friday, February 20th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Amgen from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Amgen from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $354.12.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMGN

Amgen News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amgen said its phase 3 ABP 938 eye-disease study is advancing, with the drug aimed at challenging Regeneron’s Eylea HD in a major retina market. That keeps Amgen’s pipeline in focus as a potential future growth driver. Article Title

Amgen said its phase 3 eye-disease study is advancing, with the drug aimed at challenging Regeneron’s Eylea HD in a major retina market. That keeps Amgen’s pipeline in focus as a potential future growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Amgen also highlighted its MARITIME-SWITCH phase 3 obesity trial, which is designed to capture GLP-1 switchers. Any success in obesity treatment could open another large market and improve long-term revenue expectations. Article Title

Amgen also highlighted its phase 3 obesity trial, which is designed to capture GLP-1 switchers. Any success in obesity treatment could open another large market and improve long-term revenue expectations. Positive Sentiment: Some coverage pointed to Amgen as a value stock with supportive new data from the VESALIUS-CV cardiovascular study for Repatha, reinforcing confidence in the company’s broader portfolio. Article Title

Some coverage pointed to Amgen as a with supportive new data from the VESALIUS-CV cardiovascular study for Repatha, reinforcing confidence in the company’s broader portfolio. Neutral Sentiment: Amgen and outside analysts published bullish commentary on the stock’s valuation and earnings profile, but these were mostly opinion pieces rather than new business developments. Article Title

Amgen and outside analysts published bullish commentary on the stock’s valuation and earnings profile, but these were mostly opinion pieces rather than new business developments. Negative Sentiment: Investor sentiment is being pressured by reports that Amgen’s Tavneos faces a proposed FDA withdrawal, with the company seeking a hearing and commissioning an independent review to defend the drug’s data. Regulatory uncertainty around a $500 million product is a meaningful risk for the stock. Article Title

Investor sentiment is being pressured by reports that Amgen’s faces a proposed FDA withdrawal, with the company seeking a hearing and commissioning an independent review to defend the drug’s data. Regulatory uncertainty around a $500 million product is a meaningful risk for the stock. Negative Sentiment: Reuters also reported that Amgen hired a research firm to reassess Tavneos data after FDA concerns, underscoring the regulatory overhang and near-term uncertainty for the drug. Article Title

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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