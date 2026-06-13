UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 23,253 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lowered its position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,011,650 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 23,253 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.71% of Danaher worth $1,147,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Danaher alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,219 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 3,348 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company's stock.

Danaher Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE:DHR opened at $179.95 on Friday. Danaher Corporation has a 1 year low of $160.93 and a 1 year high of $242.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $127.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.78.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 14.89%.The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Danaher's payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on DHR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $212.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Evercore upped their price objective on Danaher from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $233.61.

Get Our Latest Report on Danaher

Key Stories Impacting Danaher

Here are the key news stories impacting Danaher this week:

Positive Sentiment: Danaher closed its $9.9 billion acquisition of Masimo, expanding its diagnostics and patient-monitoring portfolio with AI-enabled sensor technologies that could support longer-term growth. Danaher Boosts Product Portfolio With the Acquisition of Masimo

Danaher closed its $9.9 billion acquisition of Masimo, expanding its diagnostics and patient-monitoring portfolio with AI-enabled sensor technologies that could support longer-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Cepheid, a Danaher company, donated Xpert Hemorrhagic Fever panel tests to support Ebola outbreak response in Africa, highlighting the company’s diagnostic relevance and public-health role. Cepheid Delivers Xpert Hemorrhagic Fever Panel Tests to Africa

Cepheid, a Danaher company, donated Xpert Hemorrhagic Fever panel tests to support Ebola outbreak response in Africa, highlighting the company’s diagnostic relevance and public-health role. Positive Sentiment: Analysts noted strong performance in Danaher’s biotechnology unit, with bioprocessing demand and equipment orders rising, which supports the company’s 2026 growth outlook. Strong Performance Continues at DHR's Biotechnology Unit: What's Next?

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Danaher, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Danaher wasn't on the list.

While Danaher currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here