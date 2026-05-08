UBS Group AG Acquires 340,562 Shares of Klarna Group plc $KLAR

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Klarna Group plc (NYSE:KLAR - Free Report) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,376,248 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 340,562 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.19% of Klarna Group worth $39,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAR. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Klarna Group during the third quarter worth about $2,199,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Klarna Group during the third quarter worth about $868,000. Walmart Inc. bought a new stake in Klarna Group during the third quarter worth about $87,960,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new stake in Klarna Group during the third quarter worth about $19,406,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Klarna Group during the third quarter worth about $295,000.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

KLAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Klarna Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Klarna Group from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Klarna Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a "market perform" rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Klarna Group from $40.00 to $20.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Klarna Group from $45.00 to $26.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $36.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KLAR

Klarna Group Price Performance

KLAR opened at $14.71 on Friday. Klarna Group plc has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $57.20. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.10.

Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). Klarna Group had a negative net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter. The company's revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Klarna Group plc will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Klarna Group Company Profile

Klarna Group is a global payments provider specializing in “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) solutions for online and in-store shoppers. The company partners with merchants to offer flexible payment options, including interest-free installments and deferred payments, aiming to enhance conversion rates and customer loyalty. Klarna’s platform integrates risk assessment, fraud prevention, and a one-click checkout experience to streamline transactions for both retailers and consumers.

Through its digital wallet and mobile app, Klarna enables users to manage purchases, track spending and access exclusive shopping offers from partner merchants.

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