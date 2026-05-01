UBS Group AG Acquires 475,951 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. $BRO

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO - Free Report) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,972,258 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 475,951 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.58% of Brown & Brown worth $157,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 423.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 4,369.2% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 36.9% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company's stock.

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Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $60.27 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.65 and a twelve month high of $113.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.18. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. Brown & Brown's payout ratio is 21.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $81.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $83.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brown & Brown

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Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc NYSE: BRO is a professional insurance brokerage and risk advisory firm that provides a broad range of property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk, and specialty insurance products. The company works with commercial, public sector and individual clients to design and place insurance programs, manage claims and loss control, and deliver risk management consulting. Its services also include wholesale brokerage, program administration and other specialty distribution solutions that connect carriers and intermediaries to niche markets.

Brown & Brown operates through a decentralized model of operating units and subsidiaries, enabling local client service with the scale to access national and specialty markets.

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