UBS Group AG Boosts Stake in World Kinect Corporation $WKC

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in World Kinect Corporation (NYSE:WKC - Free Report) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,440 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 62,492 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.41% of World Kinect worth $5,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in World Kinect by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,713,507 shares of the company's stock worth $157,297,000 after purchasing an additional 62,111 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in World Kinect by 9.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,450,762 shares of the company's stock worth $63,597,000 after acquiring an additional 213,145 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in World Kinect by 6.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,740,728 shares of the company's stock worth $45,172,000 after acquiring an additional 103,489 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in World Kinect by 373.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,602,996 shares of the company's stock worth $41,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in World Kinect by 5.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,568,452 shares of the company's stock worth $40,637,000 after buying an additional 76,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company's stock.

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World Kinect Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WKC opened at $28.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.22. World Kinect Corporation has a 1 year low of $22.21 and a 1 year high of $29.85.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.29 billion. World Kinect had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 8.27%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. World Kinect has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.850 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that World Kinect Corporation will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Kinect Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. World Kinect's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on WKC. Wall Street Zen raised shares of World Kinect from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of World Kinect from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of World Kinect from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of World Kinect from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, World Kinect has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WKC

Insider Buying and Selling at World Kinect

In other news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 20,828 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $576,727.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 40,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,124.61. This trade represents a 33.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael J. Kasbar sold 23,653 shares of World Kinect stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $666,541.54. Following the sale, the chairman owned 1,062,797 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,949,619.46. The trade was a 2.18% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 67,928 shares of company stock worth $1,878,484 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

World Kinect Profile

World Kinect Energy Services, Inc NYSE: WKC is a global energy services company specializing in fuel procurement, supply chain management and risk mitigation solutions. The company offers an integrated platform that facilitates the sourcing, trading and logistics of refined fuels, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and renewable energy products. Its services are designed to help industrial, commercial and institutional clients optimize energy costs, comply with environmental regulations and manage price volatility.

In addition to traditional commodity trading and delivery, World Kinect provides a suite of value-added services that include carbon offset and decarbonization strategies, energy efficiency consulting and emissions reporting.

Further Reading

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