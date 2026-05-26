UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. $MEC

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC - Free Report) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,552 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 40,798 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.72% of Mayville Engineering worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MEC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,792 shares of the company's stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 24.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 170,335 shares of the company's stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 33,952 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 54.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,689 shares of the company's stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 22NW LP increased its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 157.2% in the third quarter. 22NW LP now owns 399,890 shares of the company's stock worth $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 244,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.44% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MEC shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Mayville Engineering from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Northland Securities set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mayville Engineering in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Mayville Engineering from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mayville Engineering from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Mayville Engineering from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $29.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Stock Performance

Mayville Engineering stock opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $28.15. The company has a market capitalization of $520.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $21.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.48.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $144.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.18 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mayville Engineering

In other Mayville Engineering news, insider Sean P. Leuba sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $50,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jagadeesh A. Reddy sold 21,796 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $565,170.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 158,387 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,106,974.91. This represents a 12.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 30,994 shares of company stock worth $741,335 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc NYSE: MEC is a U.S.-based industrial manufacturer specializing in engineered metal castings and precision machining services. Headquartered in Mayville, Wisconsin, the company leverages over a century of casting experience to design, produce and finish complex metal components for a broad range of heavy-duty applications.

The company operates two principal business segments: iron castings and steel castings. Its iron segment utilizes green sand and lost-foam molding processes to produce gray and ductile iron components, while the steel segment employs electric-arc furnace technology to manufacture high-strength steel castings.

See Also

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