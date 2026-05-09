UBS Group AG Decreases Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. $EPAM

UBS Group AG lessened its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM - Free Report) by 52.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,202 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 193,683 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.31% of EPAM Systems worth $35,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 28.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,662,843 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $401,532,000 after buying an additional 596,760 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 504.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 698,613 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $105,344,000 after buying an additional 582,966 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 4,413.0% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 369,435 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $55,707,000 after buying an additional 361,249 shares in the last quarter. Aikya Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 97.0% during the third quarter. Aikya Investment Management Ltd now owns 704,821 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $106,280,000 after buying an additional 347,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 79.1% during the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 644,988 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $97,258,000 after buying an additional 284,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company's stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts: Sign Up

More EPAM Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting EPAM Systems this week:

EPAM Systems Price Performance

EPAM stock opened at $99.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.45. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.76 and a 52-week high of $222.53.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.39 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 6.96%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. EPAM Systems has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.180 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on EPAM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $195.00 to $151.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded EPAM Systems from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $213.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $199.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $160.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc is a global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services. The company partners with clients across industries—such as financial services, healthcare, retail, and technology—to design, develop, and maintain complex software applications and digital experiences. EPAM's offerings include custom software development, application management, infrastructure management, quality assurance, and testing services, enabling organizations to accelerate digital transformation and enhance operational efficiency.

In addition to its core engineering capabilities, EPAM delivers a range of specialized services, including product design and consulting, data and analytics, cloud computing, DevOps, and cybersecurity.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider EPAM Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and EPAM Systems wasn't on the list.

While EPAM Systems currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here