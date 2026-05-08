UBS Group AG Grows Position in Omeros Corporation $OMER

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER - Free Report) by 213.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,222,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 1,513,893 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 3.14% of Omeros worth $38,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Omeros by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 29,644 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Omeros by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 741,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 97,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 48.79% of the company's stock.

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Omeros Stock Performance

Shares of OMER opened at $14.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average of $11.17. Omeros Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 2.66.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $3.69. As a group, research analysts predict that Omeros Corporation will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OMER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Omeros from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research raised Omeros from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Omeros from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Omeros has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $40.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Omeros

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small-molecule and protein therapeutics. The company's research programs target inflammation, complement-mediated diseases and disorders of the central nervous system. Omeros's portfolio encompasses both internally discovered molecules and biologics, reflecting its commitment to advancing treatments for conditions with high unmet medical need.

Omeros's first FDA-approved product, Omidria® (phenylephrine and ketorolac intraocular solution), is indicated to maintain pupil size by preventing intraoperative miosis and reducing postoperative pain in patients undergoing cataract surgery.

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