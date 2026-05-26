UBS Group AG Grows Stock Position in Humacyte, Inc. $HUMA

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA - Free Report) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,978,610 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 976,275 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.59% of Humacyte worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Humacyte by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,948,508 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 738,142 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Humacyte by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,067 shares of the company's stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 16,702 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Humacyte by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 177,623 shares of the company's stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 60,059 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Humacyte by 5,308.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,639,194 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company's stock.

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Humacyte Stock Performance

HUMA stock opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. The firm has a market cap of $233.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.31. Humacyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $2.93. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 million. Humacyte had a negative return on equity of 2,914.18% and a negative net margin of 4,836.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HUMA shares. Wall Street Zen raised Humacyte from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Friday, April 10th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Humacyte from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $7.57.

View Our Latest Report on HUMA

Insider Activity at Humacyte

In other news, Director Kathleen Sebelius purchased 56,818 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $49,999.84. Following the transaction, the director owned 148,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,262. The trade was a 62.30% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shamik J. Parikh sold 45,887 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $41,298.30. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 272,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,441.70. This represents a 14.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

Humacyte Profile

Humacyte, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and manufacturing of off-the-shelf, regenerative human acellular vessels (HAVs) designed to address critical vascular access needs. The company's proprietary vessels are engineered from human donor cells and then decellularized to create a biocompatible scaffold capable of integrating with a patient's own tissue. Humacyte's primary business activities encompass process development, large-scale manufacturing, and clinical evaluation of HAVs for use in end-stage renal disease, peripheral arterial disease and other vascular repair applications.

The company's lead product candidate, the HAV, has advanced through multiple clinical trials for arteriovenous access in hemodialysis patients, demonstrating durability, reduced infection rates and compatibility with repeated cannulation.

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