UBS Group AG Has $11.49 Million Position in Goosehead Insurance $GSHD

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD - Free Report) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,019 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 32,920 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.42% of Goosehead Insurance worth $11,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,275,369 shares of the company's stock valued at $240,074,000 after buying an additional 253,777 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,542,186 shares of the company's stock valued at $114,769,000 after purchasing an additional 861,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,027,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $108,412,000 after purchasing an additional 14,311 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,012,414 shares of the company's stock valued at $75,344,000 after purchasing an additional 20,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 556,760 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,744,000 after purchasing an additional 302,130 shares during the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GSHD shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $79.00 to $55.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $67.45.

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Insider Transactions at Goosehead Insurance

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 5,090 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $230,678.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,203,796 shares of the company's stock, valued at $326,476,034.72. The trade was a 0.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louis Goldberg bought 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.85 per share, for a total transaction of $250,038.75. Following the purchase, the director owned 5,575 shares of the company's stock, valued at $250,038.75. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,576 shares of company stock worth $494,568. 38.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $37.65 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $43.56 and its 200-day moving average is $58.78. Goosehead Insurance has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $114.76. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.62.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.94% and a negative return on equity of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $79.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business's revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance NASDAQ: GSHD is a technology-driven insurance agency that connects consumers with a broad range of personal and commercial insurance products through an extensive network of independent insurance advisors. The company specializes in homeowners, auto, flood, dwelling fire, umbrella, life, and commercial lines coverage, working with multiple national and regional carriers to offer tailored policies. By combining advanced quoting tools with local market expertise, Goosehead streamlines the insurance shopping process and helps clients find competitive coverage options.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Westlake, Texas, Goosehead has grown its footprint across more than 40 states in the U.S.

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