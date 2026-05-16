UBS Group AG Has $11.76 Million Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR - Free Report) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,453 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 77,545 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.15% of AptarGroup worth $11,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 135,753 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $16,557,000 after acquiring an additional 10,020 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 834.1% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 62,090 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $7,572,000 after acquiring an additional 8,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,414,719 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $172,539,000 after acquiring an additional 180,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company's stock.

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More AptarGroup News

Here are the key news stories impacting AptarGroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research nudged its Q4 2026 EPS estimate higher to $1.44 from $1.40, signaling a slightly better outlook for that period.

Zacks Research nudged its Q4 2026 EPS estimate higher to $1.44 from $1.40, signaling a slightly better outlook for that period. Positive Sentiment: The firm also raised its Q1 2028 EPS estimate to $1.60 from $1.59, suggesting longer-term earnings expectations are still edging up in some periods.

The firm also raised its Q1 2028 EPS estimate to $1.60 from $1.59, suggesting longer-term earnings expectations are still edging up in some periods. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research maintained a Hold rating on AptarGroup, which does not point to a major change in analyst sentiment.

Zacks Research maintained a rating on AptarGroup, which does not point to a major change in analyst sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: The latest full-year consensus earnings estimate remains $5.43 per share, indicating the broader market view has not shifted dramatically.

The latest full-year consensus earnings estimate remains $5.43 per share, indicating the broader market view has not shifted dramatically. Negative Sentiment: Multiple estimate cuts were issued for AptarGroup, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and FY2026/FY2027, which may be contributing to the stock’s decline.

Multiple estimate cuts were issued for AptarGroup, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and FY2026/FY2027, which may be contributing to the stock’s decline. Negative Sentiment: FY2027 EPS was lowered to $5.90 from $6.23, a notable reduction that could raise concerns about earnings growth next year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Irene Elizabeth Hudson sold 1,264 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total value of $156,015.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $182,676.40. This trade represents a 46.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 3,500 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.35, for a total value of $494,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,963 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,952,570.05. This trade represents a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AptarGroup Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of ATR opened at $114.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.23 and a 12 month high of $164.28. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $126.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $982.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.95 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 9.98%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. AptarGroup has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.400 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. AptarGroup's payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research raised AptarGroup from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $156.00 price objective on AptarGroup in a report on Monday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $173.25.

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AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc is a global provider of advanced dispensing, sealing and protection solutions for consumer and pharmaceutical markets. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products that enable the controlled delivery of liquids, gels, powders and aerosols. Its customer base spans beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, where innovation in packaging and drug‐delivery devices drives brand differentiation and regulatory compliance.

In the consumer markets, AptarGroup offers pumps, actuators, valves, closures and specialized bottles engineered for precision, convenience and sustainability.

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